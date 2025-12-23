Govt waives motorway tolls on Routes 7 and 9 for New Year travel from December 30 to January 5

The government will waive toll fees on Motorway No 7 and 9 for seven days over the New Year period, in a move aimed at easing travel, reducing costs for the public and supporting tourism-related spending.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ayrin Phanrit said the Cabinet has approved the toll waiver as a New Year 2026 gift for the public.



Free travel period

Starts: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at 00.01am

Ends: Monday, January 5, 2026 at midnight (24.00)

Total: 7 full days



Motorways covered

The waiver applies to key routes linking Bangkok and surrounding provinces with the East and with northern/northeastern corridors:

Motorway No. 7 (Bangkok - Ban Chang)

Bangkok - Pattaya section

Interchange connecting to Highway No. 34 (Bang Wua)

Interchanges to Chon Buri, Laem Chabang Port and Pattaya

Ban Nong Prue - Ban Chang section (including the interchange with Sukhumvit Road)

Motorway No. 9 (Kanchanaphisek Road / Outer Ring Road)