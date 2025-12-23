Govt waives motorway tolls on Routes 7 and 9 for New Year travel from December 30 to January 5

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2025

Thailand will waive tolls on Motorways 7 and 9 from December 30, 2025 to January 5, 2026 to ease New Year travel, cut costs and boost tourism spending.

The government will waive toll fees on Motorway No 7 and 9 for seven days over the New Year period, in a move aimed at easing travel, reducing costs for the public and supporting tourism-related spending.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ayrin Phanrit said the Cabinet has approved the toll waiver as a New Year 2026 gift for the public.


Free travel period

  • Starts: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at 00.01am
  • Ends: Monday, January 5, 2026 at midnight (24.00)
  • Total: 7 full days


Motorways covered

The waiver applies to key routes linking Bangkok and surrounding provinces with the East and with northern/northeastern corridors:

  1. Motorway No. 7 (Bangkok - Ban Chang)
  • Bangkok - Pattaya section
  • Interchange connecting to Highway No. 34 (Bang Wua)
  • Interchanges to Chon Buri, Laem Chabang Port and Pattaya
  • Ban Nong Prue - Ban Chang section (including the interchange with Sukhumvit Road)
  1. Motorway No. 9 (Kanchanaphisek Road / Outer Ring Road)
  • Phra Pradaeng - Bang Khae section (Bang Khun Thian interchange)
  • Bang Pa-in - Bang Phli section

Ayrin said the government estimates the measure will reduce toll revenue by around 185.35 million baht, but will generate wider economic gains, including:

  • Lower travel costs and time savings: economic value estimated at more than 280.34 million baht
  • Tourism boost: anticipated additional spending circulating in the economy of around 256 million baht
  • Less congestion and lower energy use: smoother traffic and reduced queues at toll plazas, helping cut fuel consumption

“The toll waiver will not only ease the cost of living during the holiday period, but also help people travel back to their hometowns and go on trips more conveniently, quickly and safely,” Ayrin said.

