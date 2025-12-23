Govt waives motorway tolls on Routes 7 and 9 for New Year travel from December 30 to January 5

The government will waive toll fees on Motorway No 7 and 9 for seven days over the New Year period, in a move aimed at easing travel, reducing costs for the public and supporting tourism-related spending.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Ayrin Phanrit said the Cabinet has approved the toll waiver as a New Year 2026 gift for the public.
The waiver applies to key routes linking Bangkok and surrounding provinces with the East and with northern/northeastern corridors:
Ayrin said the government estimates the measure will reduce toll revenue by around 185.35 million baht, but will generate wider economic gains, including:
“The toll waiver will not only ease the cost of living during the holiday period, but also help people travel back to their hometowns and go on trips more conveniently, quickly and safely,” Ayrin said.