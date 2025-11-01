DOH proposes 54.5-billion-baht Nakhon Pathom - Cha-am motorway project for Cabinet approval

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced that it is proposing the Nakhon Pathom - Cha-am intercity motorway project, covering a total distance of 61 kilometres and valued at 54.56 billion baht, to the Ministry of Transport for consideration. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval by January 2026, before opening for contractor bids.

According to Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, DOH Director-General, the total budget includes 40.16 billion baht for civil construction and 14.4 billion baht for land expropriation. The project will be built in two phases:

Phase 1 : From Nakhon Pathom to Talad Jinda (11 km), with a budget of 10.51 billion baht funded by the motorway toll fund. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and take three years to complete.

Phase 2: From Talad Jinda to Pak Tho (50 km), costing 29.65 billion baht, with budget allocation planned for 2028. Construction is scheduled to start the same year and will also take three years, with the entire route expected to open by 2032.

Piyapong added that the Pak Tho - Cha-am section is currently facing objections from residents in Phetchaburi province regarding the proposed route. The Ministry of Transport has instructed the DOH to conduct a review and consider feasible alternative alignments by 2026.

The land expropriation will cover an area of 5,340 rai, and compensation payments are expected to begin within 6-8 months after Cabinet approval, starting in late 2026.