DOH proposes 54.5-billion-baht Nakhon Pathom - Cha-am motorway project for Cabinet approval

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced that it is proposing the Nakhon Pathom - Cha-am intercity motorway project, covering a total distance of 61 kilometres and valued at 54.56 billion baht, to the Ministry of Transport for consideration. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval by January 2026, before opening for contractor bids.
According to Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, DOH Director-General, the total budget includes 40.16 billion baht for civil construction and 14.4 billion baht for land expropriation. The project will be built in two phases:
Piyapong added that the Pak Tho - Cha-am section is currently facing objections from residents in Phetchaburi province regarding the proposed route. The Ministry of Transport has instructed the DOH to conduct a review and consider feasible alternative alignments by 2026.
The land expropriation will cover an area of 5,340 rai, and compensation payments are expected to begin within 6-8 months after Cabinet approval, starting in late 2026.
The project will have two starting points connecting to the M81 Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi motorway at Sisa Thong checkpoint in Nakhon Chai Si district, Nakhon Pathom province, linking with Highway 4 (Phetkasem Road) and Highway 338 (Borommaratchachonnani Road).
The endpoint of the motorway will connect to Highway 35 (Rama II Road) in Pak Tho district, Ratchaburi province, providing a direct link to Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.
The Nakhon Pathom - Cha-am motorway will span three provinces: Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Samut Songkhram, serving as a key infrastructure link for western and southern transport connectivity.