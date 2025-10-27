Highways Department assures public of safety following concrete spill on Rama II highway

The Highways Department has assured the public that the structure of the elevated motorway being built over Rama II highway remains safe, saying the concrete spillage was due to human error rather than structural instability.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department explained that wet concrete overflowed from its mould and fell onto one lane of the inbound Rama II highway at around 1.55am. The incident caused the concrete to harden and block traffic near kilometre marker 29+600, in front of Thale Thai Market.

The spillage occurred during the construction of the Ekkachai–Ban Praew section of the M82 motorway, which is being built by the UN-ASI joint venture.