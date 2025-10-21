Motorway M82 opens for free trial run from Bang Khun Thian to Ekachai Oct 22

Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, director-general of the Department of Highways (DOH), said the agency, in collaboration with the Engineering Institute of Thailand, has completed final inspections of Motorway route M82 between Bang Khun Thian and Ekachai ahead of its public trial opening on October 22.

Piyapong stated that the DOH will continue to inform the public through short videos highlighting entrance and exit points, which will be shared via radio and online platforms for easier access by motorists.

To ensure maximum safety, authorities have accelerated the installation of lighting systems and speed limit signs, and inspected all crossing points. Coordination with the highway police will continue to enforce traffic laws, especially on speed control and real-time traffic monitoring.