Construction of motorway section over Rama II suspended three days after accident

The Department of Highways (DOH) has issued a public apology and suspended construction on a section of the elevated motorway over Rama II Road for three days following an accident that injured three people.
The accident occurred at around 2.30am on the inbound side of Rama II Road at kilometre marker 27, just before Central Mahachai. A crane toppled across the main lanes, collapsing onto the parallel road.
The DOH said the crane, used to lift steel pipes by contractor Krung Thon Engineers Co Ltd under the fourth contract of the M82 motorway project from Bang Khun Thian to Ban Phraew, lost its balance and fell.
As the crane toppled, steel bars fell onto the frontage road, striking a passing pickup truck and injuring three people. The injured were rushed to hospital and later declared safe.
The DOH said that after learning of the incident, it immediately dispatched a team of engineers and experts to the site. The crane was removed, and traffic on Rama II Road was reopened to motorists by 9.30am.
To take responsibility and prevent further accidents, the DOH ordered the contractor to suspend work for three days to review and strengthen safety measures. The contractor must also submit a concrete plan to prevent future accidents before resuming construction.
“The Department of Highways apologises for this incident and affirms that we will send officials to visit the injured and consider appropriate remedies for those affected,” the DOH announced. “We remain committed to restoring public confidence in safety.”