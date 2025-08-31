Construction of motorway section over Rama II suspended three days after accident

The Department of Highways (DOH) has issued a public apology and suspended construction on a section of the elevated motorway over Rama II Road for three days following an accident that injured three people.

The accident occurred at around 2.30am on the inbound side of Rama II Road at kilometre marker 27, just before Central Mahachai. A crane toppled across the main lanes, collapsing onto the parallel road.

Crane topple injures three

The DOH said the crane, used to lift steel pipes by contractor Krung Thon Engineers Co Ltd under the fourth contract of the M82 motorway project from Bang Khun Thian to Ban Phraew, lost its balance and fell.