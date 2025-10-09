M81 motorway opens free of charge with all 8 toll stations for the first time

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced a trial opening of the entire 96-kilometre stretch of the Bangkok-Kanchanaburi Expressway (M81), from Friday, October 10, 2025, at 3pm to Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 9am.
During this period, there will be no toll fees in order to facilitate travel during the long weekend for the King Bhumibol Memorial Day.
This will be the first time the M81 motorway is fully operational with all eight toll stations, including Bang Yai, Nakhon Chai Si, Sisa Thong, Nakhon Pathom East, Nakhon Pathom West, Tha Muang, Tha Maka, and Kanchanaburi.
However, as the M81 motorway is still undergoing system installation work, the trial service will be available only to cars with four wheels. A speed limit of 80 km/h will be enforced for the safety of all road users.
The M81 is a critical part of the country's national strategy, playing an important role in improving the transportation and logistics systems. It connects major economic areas, communities, and important tourist destinations in the western provinces of Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Kanchanaburi.
It also provides an alternative route to the south, helping to alleviate congestion on the Kanchanaphisek and Phetkasem roads, promoting faster, safer, and more convenient travel for the public.
The DOH requests that road users review travel information, check their vehicles for readiness, and strictly adhere to traffic rules, advisory signs, warning signs, and the guidance of officials to ensure maximum safety throughout the journey.