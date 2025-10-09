M81 motorway opens free of charge with all 8 toll stations for the first time

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced a trial opening of the entire 96-kilometre stretch of the Bangkok-Kanchanaburi Expressway (M81), from Friday, October 10, 2025, at 3pm to Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 9am.

During this period, there will be no toll fees in order to facilitate travel during the long weekend for the King Bhumibol Memorial Day.