December 20, 2025 – The ongoing Thai-Cambodian border conflict, which began on December 7, 2025, has entered its 13th day. The latest development reveals that Cambodia used a sniper to target a high-ranking Thai Navy commander, an incident that escalated into the destruction of three homes in Trat Province.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, disclosed that before the attack on the Ban Sam Lang in Trat, Cambodia had made several provocative moves. On December 9, 2025, the situation escalated when Cambodia used a sniper to attempt an assassination of the Navy commander. However, the bullet hit the vehicle and door instead of the target, narrowly missing the commander’s life.

Following the incident, the Thai Navy was forced to engage in combat with Cambodian forces. The Navy confirmed that after the fighting concluded, they would release all evidence, including images of the bullet damage to vehicles.

This sniper attack is seen as a significant provocation by Cambodia, which has led to further escalation and the destruction of civilian property. The Thai Navy has pledged to address these acts and continue to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty along the border.