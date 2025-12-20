Royal Thai Navy enhances security with patrol of Gulf of Thailand near Ko Kut

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) issued a statement on Saturday regarding its patrol operation in the Gulf of Thailand near Ko Kut, Trat Province. The operation followed reports of public alarm caused by the Navy’s actions in the area.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachiayaphan, RTN spokesperson, clarified that the operation was part of a planned mission aimed at maintaining national security and preventing actions that could threaten Thailand's maritime safety. The Navy followed strict guidelines and procedures during the operation.

"The situation has now been resolved and is under control. There have been no impacts on the public, and the situation has not escalated," Rear Admiral Parach stated. "Residents can continue their daily activities as usual."

The Navy urged the public to seek official information from reliable sources and refrain from spreading unverified news that may cause unnecessary panic. The RTN reaffirmed its commitment to performing its duties diligently to maintain peace and security for the country.