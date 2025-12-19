Urgent efforts to recover modified artillery shells as "Landmines" in Trat

The manner in which these landmines were set up reflects the Cambodian military’s clear intent to cause significant harm to Thai soldiers, potentially impacting civilians in the area indiscriminately. This act is a blatant violation of basic principles of international humanitarian law and conventions related to the prohibition of anti-personnel landmines.

The evidence recovered represents only part of the mines discovered by the explosive ordnance disposal team, and it is feared that many more may still be buried in the area.

The Royal Thai Navy affirms that such actions are unacceptable in the international community and urges Cambodia to take responsibility for these actions. Thailand also calls for an immediate cessation of any actions that endanger the lives of military personnel and innocent civilians. The Navy will continue its efforts to recover and destroy the explosives in the area to ensure the highest level of safety for both soldiers and the public, while reserving the right to take legal and international action in response.