Thai navy troops uncover cache of 16 landmines at Ban Sam Lang area

The Royal Thai Navy announced on Thursday that its troops had uncovered a cache of 16 anti-tank landmines, which had been modified into anti-personnel mines, at a Cambodian military base in the Ban Sam Lang area in Trat.

Lt JG Napaskorn Tipso, assistant spokeswoman for the RTN, said that after the navy troops seized and secured the Ban Sam Lang area in Ban Nong Ree village, Tambon Chamrak, in Trat’s Mueang district, they searched the Cambodian base and found 16 modified landmines ready for deployment.

Napaskorn added that the troops also found some mines planted around the Cambodian base, but she did not disclose the exact number of mines found.