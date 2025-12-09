Thailand cites new PMN-2 landmines as evidence of Cambodian threat at Nong Ya Kaew

After Thai forces regained control of Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo province on Monday (December 8, 2025), a Thai operations unit carried out a detailed inspection of the area the following morning.

At 7.45am on December 9, 2025, the Nong Ya Kaew operations team conducted a thorough clearance of the zone following clashes and troop movements by both sides.

During the sweep, personnel discovered two PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines at coordinates 48PTA 55620 28846. The mines were fully operational and are described as highly lethal devices designed to inflict casualties on troops moving through the area.

An explosive ordnance disposal team immediately moved in to render the devices safe and destroy them, in order to protect Thai troops and local residents.

Thai officials stressed that the discovery of anti-personnel mines at this location was clear evidence that Cambodian forces had prepared and laid mines to obstruct the movement of Thai soldiers along the border. They called this a grave threat and a blatant violation of international humanitarian principles.

Thai forces continue to survey and clear the area to prevent any impact on nearby communities and to reduce the risk from any remaining hidden mines. The situation on the ground remains tense, with Thai units closely monitoring movements on the Cambodian side.