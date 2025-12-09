Thai army reports continued border clashes with Cambodia

Royal Thai Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree reported on Tuesday that clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border are continuing, with both sides using small arms and supporting fire.
He said Thai forces have been using mortars, while Cambodian troops have fired BM-21 rocket launchers.
At the Prasat Khana site in Surin province, there has been no further return fire, but troops must conduct a detailed clearance of the area because of minefields before full control can be declared.
In the First Army Area’s sector in Sa Kaeo province, Thai forces achieved complete control on Monday (December 8) in one key location, Ban Nong Ya Kaew, he said.
At about 1.50am on December 9, the First Army Area reported that mortar and artillery rounds fired from the Cambodian side had landed in Ban Khok Thahan, Thap Sadet subdistrict, Sa Kaeo province, damaging two houses as follows:
There were no injuries or fatalities as residents had already been evacuated.
The report added that at 6am, troops from the Burapha Task Force had launched an operation to reclaim Thai territory previously seized by Cambodian forces in the Ban Nong Chan area. The operation is still under way.