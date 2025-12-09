Thai army reports continued border clashes with Cambodia

Royal Thai Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree reported on Tuesday that clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border are continuing, with both sides using small arms and supporting fire.

He said Thai forces have been using mortars, while Cambodian troops have fired BM-21 rocket launchers.

At the Prasat Khana site in Surin province, there has been no further return fire, but troops must conduct a detailed clearance of the area because of minefields before full control can be declared.

In the First Army Area’s sector in Sa Kaeo province, Thai forces achieved complete control on Monday (December 8) in one key location, Ban Nong Ya Kaew, he said.