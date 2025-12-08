Army and civil authorities evacuate over 400,000 from Thai–Cambodian border

The Royal Thai Army says it has worked with civil authorities to evacuate more than 400,000 people from communities along the Thai–Cambodian border, after renewed clashes and rocket attacks on civilian areas.

In a statement issued on December 8, 2025, the army said tensions along the frontier have continued to escalate, including an incident on Monday morning in which Cambodian forces allegedly fired BM-21 multiple rocket launchers into residential areas of Ban Kruat district in Buri Ram. The attack was described as a deliberate strike on civilian zones outside any military operations, directly threatening people’s physical and mental safety and forcing many to abandon their homes, livelihoods and regular income.

The army said it had ordered the First Army Area and Second Army Area to work in close coordination with provincial authorities and other agencies to accelerate evacuations from high-risk zones into temporary shelters, following established evacuation plans. The aim is to move residents into areas of “maximum safety” and minimise loss of life and property, which it said were the result of “unjust actions” by the Cambodian side.