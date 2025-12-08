Army and civil authorities evacuate over 400,000 from Thai–Cambodian border

The Royal Thai Army says it has worked with civil authorities to evacuate more than 400,000 people from communities along the Thai–Cambodian border, after renewed clashes and rocket attacks on civilian areas.
In a statement issued on December 8, 2025, the army said tensions along the frontier have continued to escalate, including an incident on Monday morning in which Cambodian forces allegedly fired BM-21 multiple rocket launchers into residential areas of Ban Kruat district in Buri Ram. The attack was described as a deliberate strike on civilian zones outside any military operations, directly threatening people’s physical and mental safety and forcing many to abandon their homes, livelihoods and regular income.
The army said it had ordered the First Army Area and Second Army Area to work in close coordination with provincial authorities and other agencies to accelerate evacuations from high-risk zones into temporary shelters, following established evacuation plans. The aim is to move residents into areas of “maximum safety” and minimise loss of life and property, which it said were the result of “unjust actions” by the Cambodian side.
As of December 8, evacuations in the First Army Area – which is responsible for four districts in Sa Kaeo province (Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat) – had moved 175,807 people, or about 81% of the target population, away from the border.
In areas under the Second Army Area, evacuations cover 12 districts in four border provinces – Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Surin and Buri Ram. A total of 262,409 people, or around 68% of the target population, have already been moved from danger zones, the statement said.
The army added that it is working with all relevant agencies to complete the evacuation of remaining residents from high-risk areas as quickly as possible. Temporary shelters have been set up to receive evacuees, with particular attention given to vulnerable groups in terms of healthcare, living conditions and basic welfare. Relief supplies, transport support and services for evacuees are being provided around the clock, alongside regular public updates so that information is “accurate, timely and consistent”.
To secure evacuated villages and border areas, the army said it is cooperating with civil authorities, the territorial defence volunteer force and village security units to set up checkpoints and roadblocks, and to increase patrols. These measures are intended to closely monitor the situation and maintain order in the affected zones.
The Royal Thai Army urged residents who remain in at-risk areas to move to designated safe zones as quickly as possible and to strictly follow instructions issued by officials. It pledged to keep monitoring developments and to activate contingency measures at all levels to ensure the highest possible protection for civilians under the current border crisis.