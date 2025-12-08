Disaster Department issues SMS evacuation alert for Trat border areas

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has sent SMS alerts urging residents in Thai–Cambodian border areas of Trat province to evacuate to designated safe zones.

On December 8, 2025 at 5.46pm, DDPM reported that Trat province had instructed people living along the Thai–Cambodian border in:

Mueang district (Tha Kum, Takang, Chamrak and Laem Klat subdistricts)

Bo Rai district (all subdistricts)

Khlong Yai district (all subdistricts)

to evacuate immediately from border areas to temporary shelters or other safe locations designated by the authorities.

Residents were advised to contact village heads, subdistrict chiefs, local administrative organisations and district offices to arrange evacuation, and were urged to follow officials’ instructions strictly.