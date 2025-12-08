Disaster Department issues SMS evacuation alert for Trat border areas

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has sent SMS alerts urging residents in Thai–Cambodian border areas of Trat province to evacuate to designated safe zones.
On December 8, 2025 at 5.46pm, DDPM reported that Trat province had instructed people living along the Thai–Cambodian border in:
to evacuate immediately from border areas to temporary shelters or other safe locations designated by the authorities.
Residents were advised to contact village heads, subdistrict chiefs, local administrative organisations and district offices to arrange evacuation, and were urged to follow officials’ instructions strictly.
DDPM has worked with mobile network providers AIS, True and NT to send cell broadcast alerts to people in Mueang, Bo Rai and Khlong Yai districts, notifying them to leave the border zone and move to safer areas.
People can report incidents or request assistance via the Line account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ 1784” (add Line ID @1784DDPM) or call the DDPM safety hotline 1784, which operates 24 hours a day.