Army reports 1 soldier killed, 18 wounded in Thai–Cambodian border clashes

First Army Area – additional casualties (December 8)

Total wounded: 3

These injuries resulted from combat operations in the First Army Area.

1. Cpl Nopchai Khlangsaeng (ส.อ.นพชัย คลังแสง), 112th Infantry Regiment – wounded by shrapnel to the mouth and suffered chest tightness after Cambodian forces fired mortars and artillery into Thai territory in Ta Phraya district. He was taken to Ta Phraya Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

2. Cpl Theerawat Wongduang (ส.อ.ธีรวัฒน์ วงด้วง), 2nd Engineer Battalion – suffered chest tightness and ringing in the ears from blast pressure during a clash in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo. He has been evacuated from the area and sent for treatment.

3. Staff Sgt Sirawit Amamul (จ.ส.อ.สิรวิชญ์ อะมะมูล), 2nd Engineer Battalion – sustained a hip injury from blast pressure during the same clash and has also been evacuated for medical care.

Overall total (December 7–8, 2025, as of 6pm, December 8)

Total killed: 1

Total wounded: 18