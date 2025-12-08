Army reports 1 soldier killed, 18 wounded in Thai–Cambodian border clashes

At 6pm on December 8, 2025, the Royal Thai Army released the names of Thai soldiers killed and wounded in clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border between December 7 and 8.
Casualties on December 7, 2025
Total wounded: 2
Phu Pa Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area
1. Cpl Anuchart Rueankham (ส.อ. อนุชาติ เรือนคำ), 6th Artillery Battalion, 6th Artillery Regiment – suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg.
2. Pvt Pornchai Champachum (พลทหาร พรชัย จำปาจูม), 3rd Infantry Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment – suffered blast pressure effects from small-arms fire.
Casualties on December 8, 2025
Total: 1 killed, 13 wounded (Second Army Area)
Plus 3 wounded (First Army Area)
Chong Bok (Phong Phrai base)
Total: 1 killed, 5 wounded
1. Staff Sgt Satawat Sujarit (จ.ส.อ.ศตวรรษ สุจริต), 6th Cavalry Reconnaissance Company – killed in action.
2. Pvt Yutthaphum Paripura (พลทหาร ยุทธภูมิ ปริปุรณะ), 6th Cavalry Reconnaissance Company – wounded by shrapnel to the face.
3. Pvt Peerawat Taphiantong (พลทหาร พีรวัส ตะเพียนทอง), 6th Cavalry Reconnaissance Company – wounded by shrapnel in both legs.
4. Staff Sgt Napa Thueanphlai (จ.ส.อ.นภา เถื่อนไพล), 6th Cavalry Reconnaissance Company – suffered chest tightness after being hit by supporting fire.
5. Pvt Thanawat Kaewhan (พลทหาร ธนวัฒน์ แก้วหาญ), 16th Infantry Regiment – suffered chest tightness from blast pressure.
6. Pvt Damrong Mulsan (พลทหาร ดำรง มูลสาร), 16th Infantry Regiment – suffered chest tightness from blast pressure.
Chong An Ma (Daen Klai base)
7. Cpl Thamawat Srimok (ส.อ.ธรรมวัฒน์ ศรีหมอก), Paratroop Battalion – wounded by shrapnel in both thighs.
8. Cpl Chanaphong Sathitpakhaem (ส.อ.ชนะพงษ์ สถิตป่าแขม), Paratroop Battalion – wounded by shrapnel in both thighs.
9. Pvt Wirak Arunprasitichai (พลทหาร วิรัก อรุณประสิทธิชัย), Paratroop Battalion – wounded by shrapnel in the right leg.
Hill 527 base
10. Volunteer Ranger Sanith Wanglap (อส.ทพ. สนิท หวังลาภ), 23rd Ranger Regiment – injured to the fingers.
11. Pvt Sarayut Phinitchapara (พลทหาร ศรายุทธ พินิจภาระ), 17th Cavalry Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment – finger injury.
Prasat Ta Muean Thom area
12. Pvt Theerapat Promyen (พลทหาร ธีรพัฒน์ พรมเย็น), 20th Ad Hoc Cavalry Battalion – suffered blast pressure effects.
Phra Ruang area
13. Pvt Kittichot Srisulai (พลทหาร กิตติโชติ ศรีสุลัย), 106th Artillery Battalion, 6th Artillery Regiment – suffered blast pressure effects.
Prasat Khana area
14. Cpl Somkiat Kalaphan (ส.อ.สมเกียรติ กาละพันธ์), 6th Engineer Battalion, 6th Infantry Division – injured by RPG blast pressure.
First Army Area – additional casualties (December 8)
Total wounded: 3
These injuries resulted from combat operations in the First Army Area.
1. Cpl Nopchai Khlangsaeng (ส.อ.นพชัย คลังแสง), 112th Infantry Regiment – wounded by shrapnel to the mouth and suffered chest tightness after Cambodian forces fired mortars and artillery into Thai territory in Ta Phraya district. He was taken to Ta Phraya Hospital and is now in a stable condition.
2. Cpl Theerawat Wongduang (ส.อ.ธีรวัฒน์ วงด้วง), 2nd Engineer Battalion – suffered chest tightness and ringing in the ears from blast pressure during a clash in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo. He has been evacuated from the area and sent for treatment.
3. Staff Sgt Sirawit Amamul (จ.ส.อ.สิรวิชญ์ อะมะมูล), 2nd Engineer Battalion – sustained a hip injury from blast pressure during the same clash and has also been evacuated for medical care.
Overall total (December 7–8, 2025, as of 6pm, December 8)
Total killed: 1
Total wounded: 18