First Army launches operation to reclaim Thai border land in Sa Kaeo

The First Army Area Operations Centre received reports from the Burapa Task Force on Monday (December 8) of rising tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border.
Cambodian forces were assessed to be at the highest state of combat readiness along the frontier in Sa Kaeo province, with continuous movements of troops and military equipment, including heavy weapons, into fortified positions.
Cambodian units were also reported to be closely monitoring Thai positions, and throughout the morning, there were further reports of forces massing near the border.
The First Army Area concluded that these actions constituted a threat to Thailand’s sovereignty and to the safety of civilians living in the area, and were inconsistent with the Thai–Cambodian peace agreements.
In response, the First Army Area, through the Burapa Task Force, launched military operations to reassert Thai sovereign territory along the border in Sa Kaeo.
Further updates on the situation will be provided in due course.