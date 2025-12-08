Second Army chief orders ‘full-spectrum combat’ to defend Thai border

Newly released images showed Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area on December 8, together with Maj Gen Somphop Pharawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, closely directing operations from a war room following the Thai–Cambodian border clashes.
He ordered units in key strategic areas to shift into “full-spectrum combat mode” to ensure continuous surveillance and operations, with clear instructions that all responses must follow a systematic tactical framework aimed at defending Thai territory, maintaining public order and protecting civilians in border areas.
He further stressed that Thailand’s soil must never again be challenged. There is no room for hesitation, only duty, honour and responsibility to the nation.