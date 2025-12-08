Second Army chief orders ‘full-spectrum combat’ to defend Thai border

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Second Army commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp is directing a war-room response to Thai–Cambodian border clashes on Monday (December 8), ordering units into “full-spectrum combat mode” to defend Thai territory and ensure the safety of border communities.

  • The Second Army Area commander, Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, has ordered units into "full-spectrum combat mode" following clashes on the Thai–Cambodian border.
  • The primary goals of the order are to defend Thai territory, maintain public order, and protect civilians in border regions.
  • This directive mandates continuous surveillance and operations, with all responses following a systematic tactical framework.
  • The commander stressed a firm, non-hesitant stance, stating that Thailand's soil must not be challenged again.

Newly released images showed Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area on December 8, together with Maj Gen Somphop Pharawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, closely directing operations from a war room following the Thai–Cambodian border clashes.

He ordered units in key strategic areas to shift into “full-spectrum combat mode” to ensure continuous surveillance and operations, with clear instructions that all responses must follow a systematic tactical framework aimed at defending Thai territory, maintaining public order and protecting civilians in border areas.

He further stressed that Thailand’s soil must never again be challenged. There is no room for hesitation, only duty, honour and responsibility to the nation.

