Thai–Cambodian clashes slash border trade 99.5%, FTI warns US tariff stance could deepen crisis

Kriengkrai said the conflict has directly affected an issue the US previously tied to progress on resolving the border dispute. USTR’s latest letter asking Thailand to pause talks confirms, he argued, that Washington is still treating the conflict as a condition for moving forward. Negotiations are therefore frozen at their earlier status.

“Thailand must continue to explain and clarify the situation to the US, reaffirming the strength of the evidence we have. For now we need to wait and see the US stance on tariff negotiations,” he said.

On the ground, the most visible impact has been the mass evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Thai residents from border districts in several provinces. This has almost completely halted economic activity along the frontier.

Border trade with Cambodia has plunged to just 0.5% of normal levels, meaning 99.5% of trade has effectively disappeared. Customs Department data show the situation is similar to an almost total checkpoint closure, which typically causes losses of about 500 million baht per day.

“Evacuations have disrupted livelihoods and jobs. Many sectors have stopped, from agriculture – rice farming and plantations – to factories and schools, which have closed for safety,” Kriengkrai said.

“Trade in the three to four most affected provinces has clearly been hit. It is still too early to calculate the full additional damage, but we hope Thailand can resolve this quickly so the situation does not drag on. The longer it lasts, the more it will erode the morale of people forced to leave their homes,” he added.