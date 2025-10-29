Thailand's border trade drops 22.2% in Sept 2025 due to Cambodia–Myanmar issues

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, revealed that Thailand’s border and cross-border trade in September 2025 totalled 141,694 million baht, a 4.7% decline compared to the same period last year. Exports were valued at 74,941 million baht, down 12.4%, while imports reached 66,753 million baht, showing a 5.9% increase.
In September, Thailand recorded a trade surplus of 8,188 million baht, bringing the total border and cross-border trade value for the first nine months of 2025 to 1,480,095 million baht, a 7.7% growth. Exports reached 838,474 million baht, a 5.4% increase, while imports stood at 641,621 million baht, expanding by 10.8%. Thailand's trade surplus for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to 196,853 million baht.
However, border trade in September 2025 showed a significant downturn, with a 22.2% decline for the fifth consecutive month. The Thailand–Cambodia border trade plummeted by 99.9%, though some border tensions have started to ease. Trade is still impacted by border checkpoint control measures and transportation restrictions.
Meanwhile, Thailand–Myanmar border trade contracted by 39.0%, primarily due to Thailand’s controls on fuel exports and related products such as generators, solar panels, batteries, and communication devices to Myanmar. Additionally, Myanmar’s import restrictions have led to a sharp decline in diesel and refined oil exports, which dropped by 70.1% and 75.6%, respectively.
Border trade with neighbouring countries in September 2025 totalled 60,079 million baht, a 22.2% decrease. Exports amounted to 35,590 million baht, down 23.6%, while imports were valued at 24,488 million baht, down 20.0%. Thailand posted a trade surplus of 11,102 million baht in this category.
Of the neighbouring countries, Malaysia led the trade with 26,714 million baht, growing by 4.7%, followed by Laos with 23,952 million baht, up 8.8%, Myanmar at 9,401 million baht, down 40.0%, and Cambodia with 11 million baht, down 99.9%.
Key export goods in September 2025 included:
For the first nine months of 2025, total border trade amounted to 696,298 million baht, a 5.6% decline, with exports at 413,492 million baht (down 8.4%) and imports at 282,806 million baht (down 1.0%).
Cross-border trade to the third countries for September 2025 reached 81,616 million baht, a 14.2% increase. Exports totalled 39,351 million baht, growing by 0.9%, and imports reached 42,265 million baht, expanding by 30.2%.
The China–Thailand cross-border trade topped 43,184 million baht, a 9.9% increase, followed by Singapore and Vietnam at 14,767 million baht (up 60.7%) and 7,684 million baht (up 31.3%), respectively.
Key cross-border export goods in September included:
For the first nine months of 2025, cross-border trade totalled 783,797 million baht, a 23.1% increase, with exports at 424,982 million baht (up 23.6%) and imports at 358,815 million baht (up 22.4%).
In particular, exports to Singapore saw a dramatic rise of 112.9%, driven by significant increases in exports of telephones and equipment (up 231,928.9%), computers and equipment (up 57.6%), and hard disk drives (up 105.5%).
Vietnam also saw strong growth of 20.2%, with notable increases in exports of livestock products (up 355.8%), transformers and parts (up 43.7%), and computers and equipment (up 4,531.7%).