Thailand's border trade drops 22.2% in Sept 2025 due to Cambodia–Myanmar issues

However, border trade in September 2025 showed a significant downturn, with a 22.2% decline for the fifth consecutive month. The Thailand–Cambodia border trade plummeted by 99.9%, though some border tensions have started to ease. Trade is still impacted by border checkpoint control measures and transportation restrictions.

Meanwhile, Thailand–Myanmar border trade contracted by 39.0%, primarily due to Thailand’s controls on fuel exports and related products such as generators, solar panels, batteries, and communication devices to Myanmar. Additionally, Myanmar’s import restrictions have led to a sharp decline in diesel and refined oil exports, which dropped by 70.1% and 75.6%, respectively.

Border trade with neighbouring countries in September 2025 totalled 60,079 million baht, a 22.2% decrease. Exports amounted to 35,590 million baht, down 23.6%, while imports were valued at 24,488 million baht, down 20.0%. Thailand posted a trade surplus of 11,102 million baht in this category.

Of the neighbouring countries, Malaysia led the trade with 26,714 million baht, growing by 4.7%, followed by Laos with 23,952 million baht, up 8.8%, Myanmar at 9,401 million baht, down 40.0%, and Cambodia with 11 million baht, down 99.9%.

Key export goods in September 2025 included: