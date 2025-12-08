30 Underprivileged Children from Santisuk Foundation Receive Educational Sponsorships from Philanthropic Couple 

Marking Mann’s birthday, the couple pledged to fully sponsor the year-long education of 30 children from underprivileged families through the Santisuk Foundation’s Education Fund Program.
This initiative is far more than a typical philanthropic gesture; it embodies a deeply personal commitment by Mann and Agius to the future of Thailand's youth, specifically targeting the crucial area of educational access. The focused sponsorship is designed to actively dismantle the systemic barriers to learning that perpetuate the cycle of poverty, providing a critical lifeline for children residing in marginalized communities. The announcement follows an emotional and inspiring visit by the couple to the Santisuk School and Day Care Centre, solidifying their promise to these vulnerable young learners.
The Santisuk Foundation is a dedicated Non-Government Christian organization that has served as a vital support system for children and families for decades. Operating across more than 40 slum communities in Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the Foundation champions the transformative power of education. Currently, it extends comprehensive support to over 700 children who face daily struggles with extreme poverty, unstable housing, and a critical lack of basic necessities.
The Santisuk Foundation recognizes that true educational opportunity requires more than just a classroom. The core philosophy of the Education Fund Program is built on providing holistic support to ensure sustained academic success and personal well-being. A modest monthly contribution is carefully utilized to provide a suite of essential benefits, ensuring the sponsored child can focus entirely on their learning and development without the looming stress of survival.
Kwanchanok Mann and Daniel Francis Agius's sponsorship immediately injects critical funds into the Santisuk program, ensuring stability and opportunity for young learners right at the start of the academic year. This funding provides holistic support for academic success and personal well-being, covering every essential need: a crucial mid-day lunch for cognitive development, comprehensive education (tuition and fees), essential clothes and uniforms for dignity, necessary educational equipment, and year-long accident insurance coverage, offering families vital peace of mind.
The depth of the couple’s dedication was vividly showcased during their personal visit to the Santisuk School and Day Care Centre on November 24, 2025. The day was filled with joy and hope, featuring heartfelt performances by the children expressing their gratitude and dreams. Kwanchanok and Daniel spent invaluable time sharing lunch and engaging in meaningful conversations. The highlight was their personal meeting with the children, establishing a tangible, meaningful bond that transforms financial aid into a personal connection. The Education Fund Program ensures this relationship is maintained through regular updates, photos, and progress reports, making the couple active participants in the children's growth.
Wichai Laivatanapaisan, Director of Santisuk Foundation commented: “This incredible generosity from Kwanchanok and Daniel provides monumental, year-long stability for 30 vulnerable children. Their initiative is about more than just resources; it's a powerful statement demonstrating that breaking the insidious cycle of poverty is possible. It reaffirms the undeniable right of every child to a hopeful future through education and stands as a powerful call for equal opportunity.”
Kwanchanok Mann expressed the couple’s enthusiasm: “There’s truly no better celebration than investing in the future of our bright, hopeful children. Our visit to Santisuk was incredibly heartwarming and deeply inspirational. Daniel and I are thrilled to personally ensure these students have some stability, resources, and education they need to thrive. We view this as a deeply personal and ongoing commitment for many years to come, and we look forward to witnessing their growth.”
While the couple continues their philanthropic mission across the world, they view this sponsorship with the sincere hope that their commitment inspires others to join this critical cause. They urge the broader community to recognize the attainable power they possess: by supporting impactful organizations like the Santisuk Foundation, we can collectively grant vulnerable children the hopes, opportunities, and self-sufficiency they need to break the cycle of poverty and design their own futures.