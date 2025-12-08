30 Underprivileged Children from Santisuk Foundation Receive Educational Sponsorships from Philanthropic Couple 

The depth of the couple’s dedication was vividly showcased during their personal visit to the Santisuk School and Day Care Centre on November 24, 2025. The day was filled with joy and hope, featuring heartfelt performances by the children expressing their gratitude and dreams. Kwanchanok and Daniel spent invaluable time sharing lunch and engaging in meaningful conversations. The highlight was their personal meeting with the children, establishing a tangible, meaningful bond that transforms financial aid into a personal connection. The Education Fund Program ensures this relationship is maintained through regular updates, photos, and progress reports, making the couple active participants in the children's growth.

Wichai Laivatanapaisan, Director of Santisuk Foundation commented: “This incredible generosity from Kwanchanok and Daniel provides monumental, year-long stability for 30 vulnerable children. Their initiative is about more than just resources; it's a powerful statement demonstrating that breaking the insidious cycle of poverty is possible. It reaffirms the undeniable right of every child to a hopeful future through education and stands as a powerful call for equal opportunity.”

Kwanchanok Mann expressed the couple’s enthusiasm: “There’s truly no better celebration than investing in the future of our bright, hopeful children. Our visit to Santisuk was incredibly heartwarming and deeply inspirational. Daniel and I are thrilled to personally ensure these students have some stability, resources, and education they need to thrive. We view this as a deeply personal and ongoing commitment for many years to come, and we look forward to witnessing their growth.”

While the couple continues their philanthropic mission across the world, they view this sponsorship with the sincere hope that their commitment inspires others to join this critical cause. They urge the broader community to recognize the attainable power they possess: by supporting impactful organizations like the Santisuk Foundation, we can collectively grant vulnerable children the hopes, opportunities, and self-sufficiency they need to break the cycle of poverty and design their own futures.