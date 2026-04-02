New energy minister’s first big move: cut fuel costs, freeze power bills

Thailand’s new Energy Minister, Akanat Promphan, says he will move quickly after the new Cabinet is sworn in, with an April 7 meeting planned to push through urgent measures aimed at easing pressure on household energy costs, including oil prices and electricity bills.

Speaking on April 2, Akanat said that once the government has completed the oath-taking and policy statement process, he will convene the Energy Policy Administration Committee on the morning of April 7 to consider immediate relief measures. His focus is on two fronts: cutting fuel costs by reviewing refinery pricing and preventing electricity charges from rising further.

On oil, Akanat argued that the real problem does not lie only in pump prices, but in ex-refinery pricing, which is currently tied 100% to the Singapore market benchmark and has therefore become excessively volatile in line with global turmoil. He said gross refining margins, which normally stand at around Bt2-Bt3 a litre, averaged about Bt7 in March and surged to nearly Bt14 a litre at the start of April, describing the move as an abnormal market reaction driven by panic over the Middle East.