ERC sets power tariff at 3.95 baht per unit for May-August

Thailand’s Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved an average electricity tariff of 3.95 baht per unit for the May-August 2026 billing cycle, up from the current 3.88 baht, after setting the fuel tariff, or Ft, at 16.23 satang per unit.

The new rate, excluding VAT, combines the Ft with the base tariff of 3.78 baht per unit. The regulator said the decision was aimed at balancing actual energy costs with cost-of-living pressures as global energy markets remain volatile amid unrest in the Middle East.

Clawback funds used to soften tariff rise

Dr Poolpat Leesombatpiboon, secretary-general of the ERC Office and spokesperson for the commission, said the new Ft reflects fuel and power purchase costs of 29.66 satang per unit for the period. To ease the burden on consumers, the ERC will use about 9.472 billion baht in clawback funds, equivalent to 13.43 satang per unit, while the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) will continue absorbing 35.928 billion baht in accumulated outstanding costs on behalf of the public.