TAT resets strategy as energy crisis hits long-haul tourism

Amid global volatility and surging energy prices, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a major strategic adjustment to respond to signs of a slowdown among long-haul visitors, shifting greater attention to the domestic market and short-haul travellers through an approach centred on value and world-class experiences.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, said an assessment in March 2026 showed that arrivals from long-haul markets, particularly the Middle East, had begun to soften because of airline seat constraints and higher transport costs linked to rising oil prices. TAT has therefore accelerated its “Healing moments everywhere, feel-good trips every time campaign under the “near-home travel” concept.
The strategy is designed not only to reduce travel costs for Thai tourists but also to align with the sustainability trend by promoting community-based tourism and spreading income to emerging destinations nationwide, with a stronger focus on creating value through experiences rather than volume.
To offset the lost market, TAT has stepped up efforts in short-haul markets such as China, which has posted notable growth of 38%, as well as Malaysia and India, using event marketing as a key driver. Key highlights include elevating Songkran to an international stage through the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 and preparing to host the global music festival Tomorrowland Thailand later this year to attract quality travellers and younger visitors.
Thapanee said: “Tourists from long-haul markets are beginning to feel the impact of the situation and are likely to delay travel because of airline seat constraints and the effects of higher energy prices. TAT has therefore accelerated its proactive marketing adjustment, focusing on short-haul markets such as China, Malaysia and India, which provide a large market base to help replace the lost demand.”
“We are also driving domestic tourism under the ‘near-home travel’ concept, in line with changing traveller behaviour that places greater emphasis on sustainability and local identity. The aim is to encourage Thai tourists to travel shorter distances, ease the burden of energy-related travel costs, and at the same time distribute income to local communities across the country.”
“TAT believes this strategic adjustment will help maintain the stability of Thailand’s tourism industry in the short term, while also laying the groundwork for sustainable long-term growth in line with ‘The New Thailand’, which focuses on Value over Volume in every dimension.”