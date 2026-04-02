TAT resets strategy as energy crisis hits long-haul tourism

Amid global volatility and surging energy prices, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a major strategic adjustment to respond to signs of a slowdown among long-haul visitors, shifting greater attention to the domestic market and short-haul travellers through an approach centred on value and world-class experiences.

Turning the energy crisis into a “near-home travel” trend

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, said an assessment in March 2026 showed that arrivals from long-haul markets, particularly the Middle East, had begun to soften because of airline seat constraints and higher transport costs linked to rising oil prices. TAT has therefore accelerated its “Healing moments everywhere, feel-good trips every time campaign under the “near-home travel” concept.

The strategy is designed not only to reduce travel costs for Thai tourists but also to align with the sustainability trend by promoting community-based tourism and spreading income to emerging destinations nationwide, with a stronger focus on creating value through experiences rather than volume.