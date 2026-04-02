Oil prices surge more than 5% as Trump signals more strikes on Iran

The rebound came after both benchmarks had fallen by more than US$1 earlier in the day, ahead of Trump’s televised address, and had also settled lower in the previous session.

In his speech, Trump said the US military had nearly achieved its objectives in the war with Iran and that the conflict would end soon, but he stopped short of setting out a clear timeline.

Instead, his remarks signalled that military action would continue for now, undermining hopes of an imminent de-escalation.