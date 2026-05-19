Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas until May 21

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its 14th weather warning, advising 69 provinces, including Bangkok, to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and rough seas as unsettled conditions continue until May 21.

The warning, issued at 5pm on Tuesday (May 19), said rainfall was expected to increase across Thailand from May 19-21, with heavy to very heavy downpours likely in some areas, especially along the western side of the country.

Affected areas include parts of the North, the upper Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South’s west coast.

The conditions are being driven by a rather strong southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over the coast of upper Vietnam.

People in affected areas have been urged to beware of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on hillsides, near waterways and in low-lying areas.