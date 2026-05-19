Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas until May 21

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026
Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas until May 21

Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas as the TMD warns 69 provinces, including Bangkok, from May 19-21.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its 14th weather warning, advising 69 provinces, including Bangkok, to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and rough seas as unsettled conditions continue until May 21.

The warning, issued at 5pm on Tuesday (May 19), said rainfall was expected to increase across Thailand from May 19-21, with heavy to very heavy downpours likely in some areas, especially along the western side of the country.

Affected areas include parts of the North, the upper Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South’s west coast.

The conditions are being driven by a rather strong southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over the coast of upper Vietnam.

People in affected areas have been urged to beware of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on hillsides, near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas until May 21

Rough seas in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand

The TMD also warned that waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand would be rather strong during the period.

In the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres during thunderstorms.

In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

All vessels have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.

Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas until May 21

Provinces expected to be affected

May 19

  • Very heavy rain: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Chanthaburi, Trat, Kanchanaburi, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
     
  • Heavy rain: Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

May 20

  • Very heavy rain: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phang Nga and Phuket.
     
  • Heavy rain: Tak, Sukhothai, Nan, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

May 21

  • Very heavy rain: Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Ranong and Phang Nga.
     
  • Heavy rain: Tak, Sukhothai, Nan, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The public has been advised to follow updates from the TMD via its website or through the 24-hour hotlines 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182. The next announcement is scheduled for 5am on May 20.

 

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