Thailand braces for heavy rain, flash floods and rough seas until May 21

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its 14th weather warning, advising 69 provinces, including Bangkok, to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and rough seas as unsettled conditions continue until May 21.
The warning, issued at 5pm on Tuesday (May 19), said rainfall was expected to increase across Thailand from May 19-21, with heavy to very heavy downpours likely in some areas, especially along the western side of the country.
Affected areas include parts of the North, the upper Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South’s west coast.
The conditions are being driven by a rather strong southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over the coast of upper Vietnam.
People in affected areas have been urged to beware of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on hillsides, near waterways and in low-lying areas.
The TMD also warned that waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand would be rather strong during the period.
In the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, waves are expected to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres during thunderstorms.
In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
All vessels have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.
May 19
May 20
May 21
The public has been advised to follow updates from the TMD via its website or through the 24-hour hotlines 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182. The next announcement is scheduled for 5am on May 20.