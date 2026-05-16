TMD warns of heavier rain and flash flood risk across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavier rain across Thailand on Saturday (May 16), with isolated heavy downpours forecast in several areas, particularly in the North and Northeast.

The department said the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South would bring more rain to upper Thailand, with isolated heavy rain expected in many areas and very heavy rain possible in parts of the North and Northeast.

People in affected areas have been urged to remain alert to severe weather conditions. The department warned that heavy and accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods and run-off, especially along waterways, near foothills and in low-lying areas.

Farmers have also been advised to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from possible weather-related damage.