TMD warns of heavier rain and flash flood risk across Thailand

SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2026
TMD warns of heavier rain and flash flood risk across Thailand

Thailand faces more rain and isolated heavy downpours, with flash floods possible in foothill areas, lowlands and waterways.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavier rain across Thailand on Saturday (May 16), with isolated heavy downpours forecast in several areas, particularly in the North and Northeast.

The department said the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the South would bring more rain to upper Thailand, with isolated heavy rain expected in many areas and very heavy rain possible in parts of the North and Northeast.

People in affected areas have been urged to remain alert to severe weather conditions. The department warned that heavy and accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods and run-off, especially along waterways, near foothills and in low-lying areas.

Farmers have also been advised to take precautions to protect crops and livestock from possible weather-related damage.

The department said rather strong winds would affect the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea, from Phang Nga northwards, are expected to reach 2–3 metres and could rise above 3 metres during thundershowers.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

All vessels have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.

Today’s weather forecast: from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Sunday

  • North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and scattered heavy rain. Isolated very havy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Tak. Minimum temperature 22–26 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. 
     
  • Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and scattered heavy rain. Isolated very havy rain in Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-37 °C. 
     
  • Central: Scattered thundershowers andiIsolated very heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 24–26 °C. Maximum temperature 35–37 °C.
     
  • East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated very heavy rain in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 25–27 °C. Maximum temperature 32–36 °C. 
     
  • South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23–26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-36 °C. 
     
  • South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang-nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23–26 °C. Maximum temperature 32–34 °C. 
     
  • Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 26–27 °C. Maximum temperature 34–37 °C. 

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy