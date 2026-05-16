Government accepts CEO proposals for urgent economic push

The Prime Minister ended by saying the success of the private sector is the success of Thailand. He asked all parties to discuss issues fully and said the government would host a dinner for leading private-sector figures later in the day, with the aim of using all proposals, ideas and information received to benefit the country and the public.

Ten business groups present proposals

After Anutin’s remarks, the Prime Minister and Cabinet listened to proposals from senior private-sector executives representing 10 key industry groups.

The groups included the main private-sector institutions under the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, represented by Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chairwoman of the Federation of Thai Industries; Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association; Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand; and Noppong Teeravorn, president of the Federation of Thai SME.

Other representatives included Kalin Sarasin, chairman of Toyota Motor Thailand, for the automotive sector; Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, for hotels and tourism; and Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, chief executive officer of BDMS, for healthcare.

The construction and property sector was represented by Thammasak Setha-udom, president and chief executive officer of SCG, while retail and consumer goods were represented by Suthisarn Chirathivat, chief executive officer of Central Retail Corporation, and Vathit Chokwatana, vice-chairman of the executive board and managing director of Saha Pathanapibul.

The energy sector was represented by Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive officer of Gulf; finance by Kattiya Indaravijaya, chief executive officer of Kasikornbank; technology by Sampan Silapanad, senior adviser at Delta Electronics Thailand; and agriculture and food by Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group.







Four strategic groups

After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas summarised the private-sector proposals into four major strategic groups: infrastructure investment, human-capital development, technology transfer and future industries.

He said that although the global economy continues to face volatility, Thailand still has major opportunities from the relocation of production bases, talent and supply chains to the region.

Private-sector representatives from all sectors agreed that Thailand must urgently invest in future infrastructure, especially clean energy, water management and human-resource development.

They also called for Thailand to make better use of foreign direct investment to secure technology and knowledge transfer, helping upgrade new growth engines such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence and modern logistics.

Ekniti said the government aimed to connect these opportunities to Thai entrepreneurs at all levels, especially SMEs, micro-SMEs and local businesses, so that state support reaches them widely and concretely, rather than allowing growth to be concentrated only among certain groups.

Government to speed up obstacle removal

The government will also accelerate efforts to remove major obstacles raised by the private sector, including approval procedures, regulatory facilitation and infrastructure limitations.

The goal is to improve Thailand’s investment environment so it becomes more flexible, transparent and competitive at the international level.

Ekniti said the BOI Fast Track measure had already begun to show concrete results, attracting more than 200 billion baht in actual investment in the first quarter of the year. This reflected investor confidence in Thailand’s economic potential and the government’s policy direction.





Proactive public-private committee to return

Ekniti said the government would move all private-sector proposals from the meeting into serious implementation.

The government will also revive the cooperation mechanism between the public and private sectors: the Joint Public-Private Committee to Solve Economic Problems and give it a more proactive role.

The committee is expected to help unite the public and private sectors in driving Thailand’s economy in a more systematic way, strengthening the country from the grassroots and improving its long-term competitiveness.