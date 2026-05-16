Japan and US reaffirm alliance after Trump briefs Takaichi on China

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday (May 15) that she and US President Donald Trump had reaffirmed the “unwavering Japan-US alliance” during a phone call held after Trump’s trip to China.

Speaking to reporters after the 15-minute conversation, Takaichi said Trump briefed her on his visit and that the two leaders exchanged views on economic, security and other China-related matters. She gave no direct answer when asked whether Taiwan had been discussed.

Tokyo wants stable ties between Washington and Beijing, but it remains concerned about any move by the two powers to draw closer without taking East Asian security issues into account.