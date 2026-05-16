Japan and US reaffirm alliance after Trump briefs Takaichi on China

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday (May 15) that she and US President Donald Trump had reaffirmed the “unwavering Japan-US alliance” during a phone call held after Trump’s trip to China.
Speaking to reporters after the 15-minute conversation, Takaichi said Trump briefed her on his visit and that the two leaders exchanged views on economic, security and other China-related matters. She gave no direct answer when asked whether Taiwan had been discussed.
Tokyo wants stable ties between Washington and Beijing, but it remains concerned about any move by the two powers to draw closer without taking East Asian security issues into account.
During Trump’s China visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that the two superpowers could clash if Taiwan were mishandled. Trump later told US media that he had made no promises to Xi.
Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated since Takaichi told a parliamentary meeting last November that a Taiwan contingency could amount to a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defence.
Takaichi and Trump also discussed the situation surrounding Iran, with the Japanese prime minister stressing the need for a swift resolution. They agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month’s Group of Seven summit in France.
“I received a call from (Trump) aboard Air Force One soon after his visit to China,” Takaichi said. Japanese government sources said she is believed to have been the first person to speak by phone with Trump during the flight.
The Japanese side had initially sought a Trump visit to Japan before his trip to China.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]