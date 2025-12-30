Upper Thailand stays chilly, foggy; south rains ease

Thailand’s upper regions will remain cool to cold over the next 24 hours, with morning fog and patches of thick fog in parts of the North and Central regions, as the northeast monsoon begins to weaken, the Meteorological Department said.

In its forecast for the period from 6pm on December 30, 2025 to 6pm on December 31, 2025, the department said upper Thailand would see light fog in the morning, while some areas in the North and Central regions could experience thick fog. The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold, while the Central region — including Bangkok and surrounding provinces — the East and the upper South will feel cool in the morning.

The department said upper-level northwesterly winds continue to cover upper Thailand and the upper South, while the moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass over the North and Northeast is weakening.

People in affected areas were urged to take care of their health in the continued cool conditions, remain alert to fire risks due to dry weather, and exercise extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.