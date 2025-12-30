Thailand delays release of 18 Cambodian soldiers

Thailand has decided to postpone the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers, originally scheduled for December 30, 2025, after Thai security agencies detected what they said was a Cambodian drone flying into Thai sovereign territory.
The development was outlined by Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following a briefing for ambassadors, diplomats and international organisations on the latest Thai-Cambodian border situation. The briefing, chaired by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, took place on December 30, 2025 and was attended by 78 participants representing 60 countries, one organisation and three international organisations, according to the MFA.
Nikorndej said Sihasak updated the diplomatic corps on his trilateral talks with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as Thailand’s implementation of the joint statement from the third special meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC), which led to a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.
He said Thailand had adhered strictly to the joint statement, including the 72-hour ceasefire monitoring period, which ended at 12.00pm. However, Thai security agencies later detected multiple Cambodian drones entering Thai sovereignty, which Thailand views as potentially violating Clause 6 of the joint statement, requiring both sides to refrain from provocation and to halt military operations that intrude into the other side’s airspace, territory or positions.
As a result, Thailand is reviewing the release of the 18 Cambodian soldiers. Nikorndej said there has already been contact between the two defence ministries in line with Clause 14 of the joint statement, and he noted that Cambodia’s Defence Ministry subsequently announced a ban on drone flights in the country, particularly along the Thai-Cambodian border.
He said the timing of the release is still being assessed by Thai security agencies, but it is expected to take place soon.
Nikorndej added that, during the ceasefire monitoring period, if no incident had occurred, Thailand would have proceeded with releasing the 18 soldiers as a step forward. Thailand has also asked Cambodia to help ensure Thai nationals in Cambodia can return home safely, he said.
Sihasak may hold another bilateral discussion with Cambodia’s foreign minister after the New Year, Nikorndej said, with the aim of drafting a roadmap that could support positive progress.
Asked whether any future incident involving Thai troops stepping on landmines could lead to renewed clashes, Nikorndej said it would depend on the circumstances. He described landmines as a serious issue for Thailand, noting that 11 Thai soldiers have already stepped on mines. He said both militaries have confirmed there are many newly laid mines in the area dating from before the GBC meeting.
If the mines were planted before the GBC meeting, he said, they were unlikely to trigger renewed fighting, but he stressed the need for caution and said Thailand is pursuing cooperation on mine clearance. He added that Sihasak raised the need to clear mines before any further measures are taken, and expressed hope that such incidents will not happen again.