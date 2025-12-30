Thailand delays release of 18 Cambodian soldiers

Thailand has decided to postpone the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers, originally scheduled for December 30, 2025, after Thai security agencies detected what they said was a Cambodian drone flying into Thai sovereign territory.

The development was outlined by Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following a briefing for ambassadors, diplomats and international organisations on the latest Thai-Cambodian border situation. The briefing, chaired by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, took place on December 30, 2025 and was attended by 78 participants representing 60 countries, one organisation and three international organisations, according to the MFA.

Nikorndej said Sihasak updated the diplomatic corps on his trilateral talks with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as Thailand’s implementation of the joint statement from the third special meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC), which led to a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.