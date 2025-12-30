Anutin says JBC meeting hinges on Cambodia’s sincerity

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that a meeting of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) would be possible if Cambodia is sincere about maintaining peace.

Speaking to reporters at Government House at 10am, Anutin said the armed forces would announce the outcome of the first 72 hours of the ceasefire between the two countries after the period ends at noon.

He said the armed forces and the National Security Council (NSC) would implement the conditions set out in the joint statement issued by the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee.