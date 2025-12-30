Anutin says JBC meeting hinges on Cambodia’s sincerity

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that a meeting of the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) would be possible if Cambodia is sincere about maintaining peace.
Speaking to reporters at Government House at 10am, Anutin said the armed forces would announce the outcome of the first 72 hours of the ceasefire between the two countries after the period ends at noon.
He said the armed forces and the National Security Council (NSC) would implement the conditions set out in the joint statement issued by the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee.
The Thai military has pledged to release 18 Cambodian prisoners of war if the ceasefire holds for at least 72 hours.
Asked about Cambodia’s call for a JBC meeting as soon as possible, Anutin replied: “We must take into account various factors. Everything must be based on sincerity and determination to bring about peace in the region. If so, Thailand will be ready to hold discussions to explore joint solutions.”
Asked for details of China’s offer of 20 million yuan for the rehabilitation of damage to people and property, Anutin said the offer was raised during the trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting among the three countries.
He said no further details were available yet, as he would first need to discuss the matter with caretaker Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who returned from China late on Monday night.