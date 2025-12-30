Anutin dismisses Hun Sen, says land is Thai

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand has complied with the 72-hour ceasefire agreed with Cambodia under a joint statement, but he has not yet heard the outcome of the official assessment after the deadline elapsed.
Speaking at Government House on December 30, 2025, Anutin — who also serves as interior minister — said he had not listened to the meeting’s evaluation results, but stressed that Thailand had acted in line with what was agreed.
Asked whether Thailand would immediately release prisoners of war, he said he did not yet know and that it was a matter for the officials handling the process.
Anutin also responded to remarks by Hun Sen, the Cambodian Senate president, who said Cambodia would not accept Thailand’s actions to secure and plant a flag in the area claimed by Thailand. Asked whether Hun Sen’s comments signalled that the border situation was not genuinely calm, Anutin said Thailand was not concerned by what others said.
He said Thailand’s decision to plant a flag reflected confidence that the location was Thai territory. “We planted the flag because we are confident this is Thailand’s area — that’s all,” he said, adding that Thailand’s position was shared by the government and by Thai people.
Separately, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border had improved following the ceasefire.
After a cabinet meeting on the border situation, Sihasak said he would brief foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later on December 30, 2025. He said the briefing would cover developments from the General Border Committee (GBC) process and his recent three-way discussions in Kunming, China, with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.
Sihasak said China had not delivered any specific message beyond expressing goodwill and a desire to see peace in the region, and for Thai-Cambodian relations to return to normal.
On the incident in which a Thai soldier stepped on a landmine, Sihasak said Thailand had already informed China’s foreign minister. He said the incident was being examined to determine whether the device was newly laid or an older mine, but stressed Thailand did not want such incidents to affect the ceasefire and said all sides must respect and follow what they had agreed.