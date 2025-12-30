Anutin dismisses Hun Sen, says land is Thai

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand has complied with the 72-hour ceasefire agreed with Cambodia under a joint statement, but he has not yet heard the outcome of the official assessment after the deadline elapsed.

Speaking at Government House on December 30, 2025, Anutin — who also serves as interior minister — said he had not listened to the meeting’s evaluation results, but stressed that Thailand had acted in line with what was agreed.

Asked whether Thailand would immediately release prisoners of war, he said he did not yet know and that it was a matter for the officials handling the process.

Anutin also responded to remarks by Hun Sen, the Cambodian Senate president, who said Cambodia would not accept Thailand’s actions to secure and plant a flag in the area claimed by Thailand. Asked whether Hun Sen’s comments signalled that the border situation was not genuinely calm, Anutin said Thailand was not concerned by what others said.

He said Thailand’s decision to plant a flag reflected confidence that the location was Thai territory. “We planted the flag because we are confident this is Thailand’s area — that’s all,” he said, adding that Thailand’s position was shared by the government and by Thai people.