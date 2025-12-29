Cambodia seeks urgent JBC border talks in Siem Reap after ceasefire

Cambodia has sent an urgent diplomatic letter to Thailand seeking a special meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), reaffirming it will not accept any border line created by military deployments and insisting on existing treaty maps as the basis for demarcation.

Reports said that on December 29, 2025, Cambodia’s Secretariat of State Border Affairs (SSBA) sent a diplomatic note to Thailand’s JBC proposing an urgent special session in the first week of January 2026 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, to push forward long-delayed work on field surveying and boundary demarcation.





The statement said the discussions would focus on several sensitive areas that have repeatedly faced problems, including: