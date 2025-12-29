Hun Manet says ceasefire won’t cost Cambodia territory, vows self-defence

The Phnom Penh Post reported that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has sought to ease public concerns that Cambodia could lose territory to Thailand under the ceasefire, saying Phnom Penh is “adhering to the path of peace” while maintaining its right to defend itself.

“Cambodia is adhering to the path of peace and prioritising above all else the lives and wellbeing of the people,” Hun Manet was quoted as saying on December 29, stressing that the December 27 ceasefire does not mean Cambodia is any less committed to national defence. He said the decision to implement the ceasefire should not be read as Cambodia being willing to trade territorial integrity for peace, nor as abandoning the right to self-defence or lacking the capacity to exercise it.

According to the report, the two sides issued a joint statement on December 27 declaring an “immediate ceasefire”, with troops on both sides required to remain where they were when hostilities stopped—an arrangement that some critics have claimed amounts to Cambodia losing ground. Hun Manet countered that while Cambodia could continue to withstand fighting, it would gain “absolutely no benefit” from prolonging the conflict, particularly as a smaller country.