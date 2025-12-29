Border steadies after ceasefire, but risks remain: Second Army Area

The Second Army Area gave an overview at 10am on Monday (December 29) of conditions along the Thai–Cambodian border on the first day after the ceasefire took effect on December 28.

It said the first full day of the truce passed without any use of heavy weapons or open, reciprocal exchanges of fire.

While tensions have eased, the situation remains fragile and requires close, ongoing monitoring.

The assessment said Cambodian forces appeared to have scaled back clearly identifiable heavy weapons such as artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, shifting instead to lower-intensity activity.

This included using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and moving troops and supplies via routes running through civilian areas.