Cambodians cannot return to Ban Nong Chan under joint statement

On December 28, 2025, Col Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said the army has been closely monitoring the Thai–Cambodian border situation and has strictly complied with the ceasefire since midday yesterday, remaining vigilant and tracking developments at all points along the border. He said there have been no reports of ceasefire violations so far.

Richa addressed social media discussion about Clause 4 of the joint statement, which refers to allowing civilians on both sides to return to their homes. He said Cambodian civilians who previously lived in the Ban Nong Chan area in Sa Kaeo and now want to return to an area under Thai control cannot do so.

He said the joint statement clearly states that civilians from both sides may return to their residences only within each country’s current area, which is linked to Clause 2 defining the “current area” as the area where troops are currently deployed. As Thailand now controls the area, he said it is considered Thai territory, and Cambodian civilians therefore cannot re-enter it.