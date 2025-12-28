Second Army Area: Border areas peaceful, villagers can return home

The Second Army Area said border areas in provinces adjoining Cambodia were quiet and peaceful on Sunday morning, and villagers could return home.
In its daily briefing at 9am on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, the Second Army Area said there was no firing on the front line.
It added that neither side had taken any action that could provoke renewed fighting, the situation was improving, and troops on both sides remained in their current positions.
Fighting ceased after the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement reached at the General Border Committee meeting on Saturday.
The Second Army Area said both sides had agreed to allow people to return home and resume daily life within their own territories as soon as possible, without disruption, while ensuring safety and dignity.
It said those wishing to return must strictly follow security plans set by their provincial administrations.
Residents were advised to alert community leaders, police or military units if they spotted objects suspected of being explosives or drones.
The Second Army Area also urged people not to move any suspicious objects and to contact nearby officials instead.