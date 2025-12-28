Second Army Area: Border areas peaceful, villagers can return home

The Second Army Area said border areas in provinces adjoining Cambodia were quiet and peaceful on Sunday morning, and villagers could return home.

In its daily briefing at 9am on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, the Second Army Area said there was no firing on the front line.

It added that neither side had taken any action that could provoke renewed fighting, the situation was improving, and troops on both sides remained in their current positions.

Fighting ceased after the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement reached at the General Border Committee meeting on Saturday.