Military says 72-hour ceasefire does not mean lowering guard

“Current positions” principle and 72-hour timeline

Prapas said the military would adhere to the principle of holding and controlling areas based on current positions, adding that coordinates, incidents and evidence of movements are being recorded in every case to safeguard Thailand’s rights both on the ground and at the negotiating table.

On the 72-hour timeframe, he said it was short enough to keep the situation under control but long enough to carry out urgent tasks such as verifying facts on the ground, assisting residents, managing security and allowing negotiation mechanisms to work without the situation escalating.

Ceasefire described as “strategic choice” with readiness intact

Prapas said the ceasefire was a strategic choice aimed at protecting civilian lives, maintaining international legitimacy and creating space for diplomacy, while Thailand’s military readiness remains fully intact.

He said the main objectives of operations are to defend sovereignty, reduce threats and protect the public. Thailand has already secured key areas, he said, and the ceasefire is not an end to national defence but a reduction in clashes to assess outcomes and determine next steps carefully.

Public safety measures and phased returns

Prapas said the military would implement the government’s policy of prioritising public safety, including increased patrols, surveillance and risk-based warning systems. He stressed a ceasefire does not automatically mean areas are reopened.

Emergency plans are in place covering evacuations, emergency medical care, shelters and coordination with local agencies, he said.

Residents will be able to return gradually and resume livelihoods in stages, but only after point-by-point safety assessments, including checks for landmines, unexploded ordnance and the risk of renewed clashes. Authorities have also stepped up measures to protect property, set up checkpoints and opened complaint channels, alongside legal compensation and relief measures, he added.

“Verifiable” system, no secret deals, and next steps

Prapas said Thailand would rely on a “verifiable” system rather than trust, prioritising evidence and facts. He said there are mechanisms to record incidents, report through the chain of command and use agreed committees or channels, with disputes escalated to negotiations if necessary. He added that authorities are also preparing to counter information warfare through proactive communication based on international standards.

Politically, he said decisions were made jointly by the government and the military under a single objective: public safety and the protection of sovereignty. He insisted there were no secret deals or hidden conditions affecting sovereignty, and said briefings would continue as far as security considerations allow.

After the 72-hour period ends, Prapas said the situation will be reviewed based on facts to determine next steps—whether to extend de-escalation measures, adjust civilian protection or resume operations if required. He stressed Thailand remains on full readiness at all times, and that if negotiations fail or violations occur, Thailand has the right and readiness to act in line with legal frameworks and international principles.

Thailand’s red lines

Prapas said Thailand’s red lines are violations of sovereignty, threats to civilians and the use of force against non-military targets. Thailand will not accept attempts to change facts on the ground through provocation or infiltration.

