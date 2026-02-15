UN Report Accuses Sudan’s RSF of Massacre: 6,000 Civilians Slaughtered in Three Days

Evidence of mass executions, systematic sexual violence, and attacks on hospitals in El Fasher points to crimes against humanity and potential genocide.
A harrowing report released by the United Nations has detailed a "wave of violence more brutal than can be imagined," alleging that Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Janjaweed militias massacred over 6,000 civilians during a three-day siege of El Fasher.
The findings, presented by the UN’s human rights wing, suggest that the killings—which occurred in late October 2025—constitute a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.
Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that the "deranged" nature of the abuses is being fuelled by a climate of total impunity.
Scenes of 'Inimitable Horror'
The 29-page dossier, compiled through satellite imagery and interviews with over 140 survivors, paints a chilling picture of the assault on the city, which served as the Sudanese army's final stronghold in Darfur.
Among the most egregious incidents documented was a massacre at El Fasher University on 26 October. RSF fighters reportedly opened fire with heavy weaponry on more than 1,000 displaced people seeking refuge in dormitories.
Witnesses described the aftermath as "resembling a horror film," with approximately 500 people killed in the initial barrage.
The report further alleges:
Executions of Children: At least 600 civilians were executed in schools, including at least 50 children.
Sexual Violence as a Weapon: Systematic rape and gang rape were reportedly deployed against women from the non-Arab Zaghawa ethnic group as a deliberate tactic of war.
Hospitals Targeted: On 28 October, fighters stormed the Saudi Maternity Hospital, resulting in the deaths of at least 460 patients and staff.
A Global Crisis Ignored
The civil war, which began in April 2023, has now descended into the world’s most severe humanitarian catastrophe. Beyond the immediate death toll, the UN highlights a disturbing trend of children's hospitals being repurposed as detention centres for ransom and torture.
Large swathes of Sudan have now fallen into famine, and the nation currently hosts the largest displaced population on the planet.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed it is gathering evidence to prosecute high-ranking RSF commanders. The report follows previous determinations by the United States that the paramilitary group’s actions amount to genocide.
For the thousands of families still searching for missing relatives, the UN’s findings confirm their worst fears: that El Fasher has become a mass grave for those the world failed to protect.