UN Report Accuses Sudan’s RSF of Massacre: 6,000 Civilians Slaughtered in Three Days

Evidence of mass executions, systematic sexual violence, and attacks on hospitals in El Fasher points to crimes against humanity and potential genocide.





A harrowing report released by the United Nations has detailed a "wave of violence more brutal than can be imagined," alleging that Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied Janjaweed militias massacred over 6,000 civilians during a three-day siege of El Fasher.

The findings, presented by the UN’s human rights wing, suggest that the killings—which occurred in late October 2025—constitute a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that the "deranged" nature of the abuses is being fuelled by a climate of total impunity.

Scenes of 'Inimitable Horror'

The 29-page dossier, compiled through satellite imagery and interviews with over 140 survivors, paints a chilling picture of the assault on the city, which served as the Sudanese army's final stronghold in Darfur.