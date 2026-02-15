Ha Noi to relocate over 860,000 residents out of the core area for the restructuring plan

Ha Noi authorities have recently approved a master plan for the 2026-45 period in which more than 860,000 residents from the urban core area inside Ring Road 3 will be relocated to serve the capital’s urban restructuring plan.

After many years living with a family of four in a cramped apartment of less than 20sq.m in the city’s historic Old Quarter, Nguyen Thi Loan dreams of moving to a more spacious home.

Under the plan, the Old Quarter, overloaded with an extremely high population density and numerous deteriorating heritage houses, will be an area of focus for city authorities to carry out population relocation in support of conservation efforts.

In the next 10 years, 200,000 residents will be relocated from the Red River area, 200,000 from West Lake and surrounding areas and 42,000 from several streets within Ring Road 3.

From 2036 to 2045, the city will relocate 26,730 residents from the Old Quarter, 23,000 from old inner-city neighbourhoods and 370,000 from other areas within Ring Road 3 as part of urban restructuring.

Loan said she strongly supports the plan to relocate residents from the Old Quarter.

“However, I still raise concerns about whether the resettlement area will truly be better than our current place, whether it will be close to our workplace and how my children’s schooling will be affected,” she said.

Pham Thuy Linh, a resident in the former Hai Ba Trung District, agreed.

Linh said she will not be overly worried if her household is relocated, but she remains concerned about compensation policies and livelihoods at the new location.