TMD warns of thick fog in upper Thailand; storms linger in south

Thailand’s weather outlook for Tuesday (December 30), the Thai Meteorological Department warns of thick fog across the upper regions, with frost in some mountaintop areas and lows down to 14°C.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the Southern Regions will still experience rain.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: Upper Thailand will have light morning fog, with cool to cold conditions continuing in the North and Northeast.

The Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

These conditions are influenced by upper-level north-westerly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South, while a moderate high-pressure (cool air mass) over the North and Northeast is weakening.