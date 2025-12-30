TMD warns of thick fog in upper Thailand; storms linger in south

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

Upper Thailand will stay cool to cold with patchy morning fog, with frost possible on some mountaintops, while the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea may see stronger waves during isolated thunderstorms.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thick fog and cool to cold conditions in upper Thailand, with lows of 14°C and frost on some northern mountaintops.
  • While a weakening monsoon is causing less rain in Southern Thailand, isolated thunderstorms are still expected to occur in some areas.
  • The public is advised to travel with caution in foggy northern regions and to be aware of fire hazards from dry conditions.
  • Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate cautiously and avoid thunderstorm areas where waves can reach up to 2 meters.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the Southern Regions will still experience rain.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: Upper Thailand will have light morning fog, with cool to cold conditions continuing in the North and Northeast.

The Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.

These conditions are influenced by upper-level north-westerly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South, while a moderate high-pressure (cool air mass) over the North and Northeast is weakening.

People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health in the continued cold weather, beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions, and take extra caution when travelling in fog.

A moderate north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is causing less rain in the lower South, though isolated thunderstorms remain possible.

Residents in the South should stay alert for thunderstorm-related hazards in some areas.

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres, and around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Tuesday (December 30) to 6am Wednesday (December 31)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Low 20–22°C, high 32–34°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog.
  • Low 14–18°C, high 29–32°C.
  • Mountaintops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas. Low 3–13°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog.
  • Low 14–17°C, high 30–31°C.
  • Highlands: cold. Low 8–12°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Central region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Low 17–21°C, high 32–33°C.
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/h.

East region

  • Cool with light morning fog.
  • Low 18–23°C, high 31–35°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–35 km/h.
  • Sea waves around 1 metre.

South region (East Coast)

  • Upper South: cool in the morning.
  • Lower South: thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
  • Low 20–23°C, high 29–32°C.
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.
  • Low 23–25°C, high 33–35°C.
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves over 1 metre; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
