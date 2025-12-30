TMD warns of thick fog in upper Thailand; storms linger in south

Thailand’s weather outlook for Tuesday (December 30), the Thai Meteorological Department warns of thick fog across the upper regions, with frost in some mountaintop areas and lows down to 14°C.
Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the Southern Regions will still experience rain.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: Upper Thailand will have light morning fog, with cool to cold conditions continuing in the North and Northeast.
The Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), the East, and the upper South will be cool in the morning.
These conditions are influenced by upper-level north-westerly winds covering upper Thailand and the upper South, while a moderate high-pressure (cool air mass) over the North and Northeast is weakening.
People in affected areas are advised to take care of their health in the continued cold weather, beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions, and take extra caution when travelling in fog.
A moderate north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is causing less rain in the lower South, though isolated thunderstorms remain possible.
Residents in the South should stay alert for thunderstorm-related hazards in some areas.
Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres, and around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
