Finance Ministry seeks EC, Council of State approval for online gold tax

Caretaker limits, but baht seen as urgent

A ministry source said caretaker administrations are generally expected to avoid launching policies or economic measures that could bind the next government.

However, the baht’s movements are viewed as an urgent matter because of the direct impact on exporters and the broader economy.

The source argued that gold trading has become “too free” in recent years, and that applying a special business tax could cool speculative activity and help reduce currency pressures.

Legal clarity from the Council of State and the EC is therefore being sought before proceeding.

Online gold trading surges

The push for a tax has gained momentum as online gold trading volumes have risen sharply.

The source cited the average daily trading value of about THB65 billion, exceeding the average daily turnover on the Stock Exchange of Thailand of just over THB40 billion.

At times, online gold trading has reportedly peaked at around THB260 billion per day.

Officials believe short-term gold speculation can contribute to baht volatility because transactions may involve selling US$ to buy baht, adding to currency flows that are not always aligned with underlying economic fundamentals.