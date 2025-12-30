Cambodia bans unauthorised drones in border provinces after Thai army reports 250 UAV incursions

Cambodia has issued an order banning the use of unauthorised drones in Phnom Penh and several provinces, particularly those bordering Thailand, after Thailand’s Second Army Area reported detecting more than 250 UAVs crossing from Cambodia into Thai territory.

The Second Army Area said that on the night of December 28, it detected more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying from the Cambodian side into Thailand’s sovereign airspace in multiple locations: Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Khao Sattasom, Sam Tae, Don Tuan, Chong Krang, Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Chong Sai Takoo.

The Thai military said the flights could be considered provocative and a breach of de-escalation measures, inconsistent with the joint statement issued after the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 27, in which the two sides had previously agreed on steps to reduce tensions.

On December 30, 2025, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry issued a formal notice banning the use of all types of drones across the Kingdom of Cambodia in order to ensure security, safety, public order and peace, and to bolster the Cambodian military’s confidence amid what it described as a difficult situation.