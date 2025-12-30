Cambodia bans unauthorised drones in border provinces after Thai army reports 250 UAV incursions

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

Cambodia has ordered a ban on unauthorised drones in Phnom Penh and key border provinces after Thailand’s Second Army reported more than 250 Cambodian UAVs crossing into Thai airspace.

Cambodia has issued an order banning the use of unauthorised drones in Phnom Penh and several provinces, particularly those bordering Thailand, after Thailand’s Second Army Area reported detecting more than 250 UAVs crossing from Cambodia into Thai territory.

The Second Army Area said that on the night of December 28, it detected more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying from the Cambodian side into Thailand’s sovereign airspace in multiple locations: Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Khao Sattasom, Sam Tae, Don Tuan, Chong Krang, Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Chong Sai Takoo.

The Thai military said the flights could be considered provocative and a breach of de-escalation measures, inconsistent with the joint statement issued after the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on December 27, in which the two sides had previously agreed on steps to reduce tensions.

On December 30, 2025, Cambodia’s Defence Ministry issued a formal notice banning the use of all types of drones across the Kingdom of Cambodia in order to ensure security, safety, public order and peace, and to bolster the Cambodian military’s confidence amid what it described as a difficult situation.

The ministry’s guidance includes the following:

  • A ban on the use of all types of drones without authorisation in the capital Phnom Penh and across provinces, especially border provinces including Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear and Pailin.
  • Anyone who violates the ban by operating drones without permission from the Defence Ministry will face penalties under applicable law.
  • The Army, Navy and Air Force headquarters, working with infantry command and with capital, provincial and local authorities, must tighten inspections and enforcement to maintain security and order. Where necessary, agencies may take countermeasures, including the use of anti-drone systems.
  • All Defence Ministry units, the Cambodian Armed Forces headquarters, and capital and provincial administrations must widely publicise the order and cooperate to enforce it strictly and effectively.

The order was signed by Gen Tea Seiha, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

