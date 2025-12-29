250+ Cambodian drones crossed into Thailand, warns POW release may be reviewed

On December 29, 2025, at 2.30pm at the Royal Thai Army headquarters, Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree addressed a report from the 2nd Army Area that Cambodian forces flew a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) into Thai sovereign territory overnight.

Winthai said the 2nd Army Area reported that on the night of December 28, Cambodia flew more than 250 drones intruding into Thailand’s airspace, particularly in the areas of Chong Bok and Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani, Khao Satta Som in Si Sa Ket, and Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram.

He said the drone activity could be considered provocative and a violation of the de-escalation measures under the joint statement following the General Border Committee (GBC) talks. He said Cambodia’s actions suggested continued provocation and an adversarial posture towards Thailand, and that Thailand may need to consider countermeasures to protect the lives and property of border residents and to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Winthai said Thailand may also need to reconsider the release of 18 prisoners of war, given Cambodia’s posture and actions on the first day of the ceasefire agreement. He said Thailand is still monitoring the situation closely and that the monitoring period has now reached about 48 hours. If anything abnormal occurs, he said officials would provide further clarification.