250+ Cambodian drones crossed into Thailand, warns POW release may be reviewed

On December 29, 2025, at 2.30pm at the Royal Thai Army headquarters, Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree addressed a report from the 2nd Army Area that Cambodian forces flew a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) into Thai sovereign territory overnight.
Winthai said the 2nd Army Area reported that on the night of December 28, Cambodia flew more than 250 drones intruding into Thailand’s airspace, particularly in the areas of Chong Bok and Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani, Khao Satta Som in Si Sa Ket, and Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram.
He said the drone activity could be considered provocative and a violation of the de-escalation measures under the joint statement following the General Border Committee (GBC) talks. He said Cambodia’s actions suggested continued provocation and an adversarial posture towards Thailand, and that Thailand may need to consider countermeasures to protect the lives and property of border residents and to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Winthai said Thailand may also need to reconsider the release of 18 prisoners of war, given Cambodia’s posture and actions on the first day of the ceasefire agreement. He said Thailand is still monitoring the situation closely and that the monitoring period has now reached about 48 hours. If anything abnormal occurs, he said officials would provide further clarification.
Asked how Thai forces are preparing as the 72-hour monitoring period approaches its end at 12.00pm on December 30, Winthai said Thailand’s troop deployments remain unchanged. While Thailand is complying with the joint statement, it is continuing to establish security in its operational areas. He added that Thailand has encountered landmine problems in several areas it has taken control of and believes many anti-personnel mines may have been laid, making operations difficult for Thai personnel.
Asked whether Thailand has increased surveillance or reinforced troops in controlled areas, Winthai said deployments remain in line with the agreement, with no troop adjustments in or out, because security missions must continue.
Winthai also referred to a meeting of the armed forces commanders held earlier that morning, saying Gen Ukrit Boontanon, the Chief of Defence Forces, paid tribute to personnel who were killed or injured, offered encouragement, and highlighted the unity and effective coordination among the service chiefs and the national police chief, urging that cooperation continue in service of the country.
Asked whether the Army had provided any special briefing at the commanders’ meeting, Winthai said no special report was needed because the situation is being monitored continuously. He said the service chiefs and police chief are aware of developments at all times, and there has not yet been a summary of the past 20 days of operations.