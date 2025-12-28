Russia launches 500-plus drone, missile barrage on Kyiv

Russia unleashed one of its largest air assaults on Kyiv overnight from Saturday into Sunday, firing 519 drones and 40 missiles in an attack that lasted close to 10 hours, according to Nation TV.
Moscow said the strikes targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and defence-related industrial sites. Damage was reported across multiple parts of the capital and surrounding areas, including hits on Kyiv’s TPP-5 power plant.
The barrage killed at least two people, including a 71-year-old man, and injured 46 others, among them two children. It knocked out electricity for an estimated 320,000 homes in the Kyiv region and left roughly a third of the capital without heating as temperatures hovered around 0°C.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault as Russia’s response to renewed peace efforts, coming just before his planned talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida on a draft peace plan.
“Russia’s answer to peace efforts is hundreds of missiles and drones. Putin does not want a political solution — he wants to destroy us,” Zelenskyy said.
Analysts said the barrage appeared intended as a Kremlin show of intimidation ahead of high-level talks.