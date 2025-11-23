Japan, Canada, Europe concerned over US peace plan for Ukraine

He left open the possibility of modifying the draft peace plan, saying that the United States is working to end the war in some way.

According to German and other media, the European side has already sent its revised draft to the United States.

Senior officials of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Ukraine are slated to discuss the peace plan in Geneva on Sunday. From the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the Middle East, are expected to take part in the talks.

The Japanese, Canadian and European leaders discussed the Ukrainian situation for about an hour on the sidelines of the two-day summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies that started in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Takaichi said it is important that countries concerned unite to work on ending the Russian aggression early with the engagement of the United States.