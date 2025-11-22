Princess Aiko resolved to serve as bridge between Japan, Laos

During her first overseas trip for international goodwill, she explored the Southeast Asian country's culture and social trends, and the history of cooperation with Japan. She returned home on Saturday.

Connecting Japan with Laos

This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Laos, and during her stay in Laos, Princess Aiko received treatment almost equivalent to that for a head of state. In Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Tuesday, she paid a courtesy call on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and attended a banquet hosted by Vice President Pany Yathotou.

"I hope that we, from young generations, will be able to serve as a bridge between the two countries and let beautiful flowers bloom," she said in her first speech abroad.