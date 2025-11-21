Ueno Zoo: From wartime struggles to modern-day success (1)

Culling Animals

The visitor figure rose to 3.25 million in fiscal 1941, when the Pacific War began, and 3.27 million the following year. But the tally plunged as Japan's war situation worsened and air raids intensified, dropping to about 2.08 million in fiscal 1943, about 580,000 in fiscal 1944 and a mere 290,000 in fiscal 1945, when the war ended.

One factor behind the decline was a culling of the zoo's animals in 1943. Major attractions such as lions and leopards were killed under the order of Shigeo Odachi, the then head of Tokyo.

While the official reason for the culling was to prevent animals from escaping amid the chaos of air raids, Odachi apparently sought to "give citizens a shock through the culling and compel them to take air defence efforts seriously," according to Tokyo metropolitan records. The animals' deaths effectively served as grim warnings about the harsh reality of war.

Despite the order, zookeepers apparently were reluctant to cull Tonky, a female elephant beloved by zoo patrons. According to a memoir by the zoo's then deputy head, zookeepers tried to spare Tonky, the youngest, gentlest and best of the zoo's elephants, from performing tricks by sending the animal to Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan. This was rejected by Odachi, however.

The zoo was forced to starve Tonky to death after she refused to eat poisoned feed.

"When I entered the elephant room, Tonky would rise on her feet and raise her front legs as if to perform a trick," the deputy head recalled. "She remembered that she had received a banana when she performed a trick well."

"When I touched her body, I could feel how thin she had become," the deputy head continued. Tonky died after 30 days of being deprived of food.

Over the course of about a month, 27 animals of 14 species, including Tonky and Hakko, were culled through poisoning or starvation. Today, they are memorialised at a monument near the elephant house in the zoo. Visitors leave flowers and letters there.

The zoo held a panel exhibit near the monument about the culling this summer, which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"The zoo has the obligation of protecting the lives of animals," said Mikako Kaneko, the zoo's deputy head. "We cannot erase the fact that wild animals were killed during the war. Conflicts still rage around the world today, and that's why we must continue to convey the tragedy of war."

Postwar Recovery

Ueno Zoo began its recovery after Japan declared surrender in 1945. One of its first challenges was securing animal feed, which was difficult to obtain in large amounts, for the remaining giraffes and monkeys at a time when even people struggled to find food.

Zookeepers worked desperately to find feed, collecting leftovers from occupation forces and asking local elementary and junior high students to gather grass and locusts. From such efforts came the unusual idea of accepting pumpkin seeds from visitors instead of admission fees. Pumpkins were commonly grown at homes and schools at the time, and many people had extra seeds.

The plan for visitors to pay 1 go, a traditional unit of volume equal to about 180 millilitres, of pumpkin seeds for admission was a success. Records show that the zoo's information office received so many seeds that the office floor was filled with them by evening. The zoo gave raffle tickets for prizes such as piglets and ducks to visitors who gave 10 or more.

Around this time, Ueno Zoo kept livestock such as cows, pigs and chickens to help ease serious food shortages in the country. It also produced pork and supplied milk to nearby hospitals.

Another problem the zoo faced after the war was the absence of animals that could draw large crowds, such as elephants and lions. To overcome this, the Director Tadamichi Koga opened a movie theatre inside the zoo in 1946 so that children could at least see such animals on a screen.

The movie theatre, which had a capacity of 400 to 500 people, was converted from a building used as a rest area, with war damage repaired using tin sheets salvaged from burned buildings. Zoo staff obtained projectionist licenses and screened nature documentaries and comedies at the venue.

But the theatre was forced to close at the end of December 1949, due to stricter fire safety regulations. Still, records praise the theatre for "the role it played at a zoo without elephants or other major animals."

Koga continued to create child-friendly attractions at the zoo, including a petting zoo featuring rabbits, pigs and ducks, which opened in 1948 to foster compassion toward animals. The facility, named Children's Zoo, continues today, more than 75 years later.

"Animals will run away if you hold or touch them the wrong way," Kaneko said.

"Children can learn how to interact with living creatures, which are different from dolls and stuffed animals.

Also in 1948, Koga's Ueno Zoo began operation of a "monkey train," a miniature electric train for children with a monkey sitting in the front car. According to records, monkeys acting as conductors would sometimes let go of the steering handle when spectators tossed food onto the track, causing the train to stop.

The monkey train operated for 26 years before being discontinued in 1974 due to animal welfare concerns, as the monkeys were chained to the train cars.

By Riku Nagata

