Japan risks losing nearly 40 billion baht as Chinese tourists cancel trips amid diplomatic tension

Escalating diplomatic tensions between China and Japan are hitting Japan’s tourism sector hard, with mass cancellations by Chinese travellers threatening to wipe out up to USD 1.2 billion in revenue by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Chinese tourists are rapidly shifting their travel plans to Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam, which are already seeing a sharp surge in new bookings.

According to a Bloomberg report, data from China Trading Desk shows that around 30% of the 1.44 million scheduled Chinese trips to Japan from now until late December have already been cancelled. This followed Beijing’s travel advisory urging Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan amid worsening political friction.

Around 70% of the decline has come from last-minute cancellations or deferrals, with the firm noting that “new bookings have virtually collapsed.”

Losses could reach USD 1.2 billion this year

Subramania Bhatt, CEO of China Trading Desk, said the cancellations alone would cost Japan at least USD 500 million (around 16 billion baht) and could rise to USD 1.2 billion (39 billion baht) depending on how the situation unfolds.

His calculation is based on Chinese tourists’ overseas spending patterns, which regularly exceed USD 900 million per month, drawing from UnionPay transaction data and other financial-service providers.