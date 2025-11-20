Japan hit hard as China imposes tourism sanctions amid diplomatic tensions

Yu Jinxin, the company’s deputy president, described the situation as “extremely severe” for small operators like theirs.

Tourism accounts for around 7% of Japan’s GDP, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong visitors make up about one-fifth of total arrivals.

Nomura Research Institute estimates the sanctions could cause as much as 2.2 trillion yen (US$14.23 billion) in annual economic losses. Tourism stocks have continued to slide since China issued its warning last Friday.

More than 10 Chinese airlines are now offering full refunds for flights to Japan until December 31, with one aviation analyst estimating that over 500,000 tickets have already been cancelled.

No sign of easing tensions

The dispute intensified after Prime Minister Takaichi told Parliament that Japan could consider a military response if China uses force against Taiwan in a manner that threatens Japanese security.

Her remarks sparked strong backlash from Chinese diplomats and state media, prompting Japan to caution its citizens in China to exercise vigilance and avoid crowded areas.

Beijing demanded that Takaichi retract her statement, but Tokyo has maintained that her remarks align with Japan’s official stance — signalling that a short-term diplomatic thaw remains unlikely.

In addition to the travel warning, China has suspended screenings of new Japanese films, while several Japanese celebrities active in China have taken public positions to avoid backlash.



For example, Japanese singer MARiA declared on Weibo:

“China is like my second home, and I have always supported the One China principle.”